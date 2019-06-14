5 ways to enjoy your week in Detroit

From a historic celebration to Father's Day, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration 1- 6 pm only

From the event description:

The Juneteenth Jubilee is an inclusive, annual tradition by The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and a team of passionate community members to commemorate Juneteenth and freedom for all people. Our mission is to appreciate and honor the experiences and contributions of African Americans by celebrating, educating, and empowering community members in the city of Detroit. We are seeking vendors, partners, sponsors, contributors, entertainers, and anyone who wants to contribute to making this event a great success.

When: Saturday, June 15, 1-6 p.m.

Where: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren Ave.

Admission: Free

Queen Conversation: Twerk and Tacos Edition

From the event description:

Come fellowship with The New Queens at our first event. We will have girl talk, learn and show off dance moves while enjoying tacos.

When: Saturday, June 15, 4-7 p.m.

Where: BAM Best Artist Management, LLC, 19954 Livernois Ave.

Admission: $25

Mercy Bakery Charity Event

From the event description:

On June 15, , this ladies-only event will host a variety of local businesses for a bazaar, dinner, raffle, fashion show and etc. Join Us. All proceeds will go to Humanity For Relief And Development Organization.

When: Saturday, June 15, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Gates of Columbus Banquet Hall, 9632 Conant St.

Admission: $20

Soul Journ Music Series

From the event description:

Join us Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. for a Juneteenth celebration. This is a soul journ pop up music series at yum village with three acts, 30-minute session. There will be live performances by: Blaksmith, Mic Phelps & The Plug and Til Infinity Records.

When: Saturday, June 15, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: YUM VILLAGE, 6500 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

A Celebration of Fatherhood

From the event description:

We are celebrating fatherhood. This Father's Day we are having a free appreciation dinner for 30 fathers who are making a difference in their children lives. If you are a father, your invited. Please register, we want to celebrate you. If you have a father, step father, grandfather or even a father figure, who you would like to celebrate, please come. You will even have a few moments to share words of appreciation to your father. Dinner is free, but you must register and we have prepared a special gift for every father who shows up.

When: Sunday, June 16, 4-6 p.m.

Where: LWSC Community Circle, 16300 Harper Ave.

Admission: Free

