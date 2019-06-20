5 ways to enjoy your week in Detroit

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a yoga class to a headwrapping exhibition, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

Rahyma Pop-Up Shop Detroit

From the event description:

You are invited to the Rahyma Pop Up Shop Detroit! Rahyma is a Nigerian award-winning designer with authentic, one-of-a-kind African clothing that will leave you speechless. We are so excited to light up Detroit with authentic African clothing from the motherland! We will be at the Museum of African American History where culture meets. We will have a variety of dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets, blouses, headwraps and lots more.

When: Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga on the River

From the event description:

5th annual "Yoga on the River" outdoor community yoga class, hosted by Thrive Hot Yoga.

When: Saturday, June 22, 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: West Riverfront Park, Detroit RiverWalk

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Redeeming Kimberly Open House

From the event description:

Join Kimberly Woodson and friends of Redeeming Kimberly for a complimentary dinner, live entertainment and much more!

When: Saturday, June 22, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Church of the Messiah, 231 E. Grand Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Headwrap Exhibit Celebration

From the event description:

Join the Metro-Detroit community for a celebration of beauty, diversity and spirituality through the global art of headwrapping at our celebration of the nationally touring Beautifully Wrapped exhibition. Enjoy over 150 photographs and pieces exploring the anthropology of headwrapping. Meet the curator, Zarinah El-Amin, and discover why people all over the world love this exhibit. Have a chance to learn a new style with our team of headwrappers! Fun for the entire family.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Health/Fitness Workshop with Coach Jay & JasFromTheGym

From the event description:

Ready to start your fitness journey but not sure where to begin? Never tried a fitness class/workshop? This is perfect for you!

When: Saturday, June 22, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Living Waters Yoga Detroit, 110 Michigan Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

