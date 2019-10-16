5 ways to enjoy your week in Detroit

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a whiskey tasting to a history tour, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

The Warm Up: pre-race party

From the event description:

Detroit's Marathon Weekend is coming to town and we're taking over Fort Street Galley. Together with our race staff, we invite all runners, walkers and those in town to celebrate with us on Friday night before the races.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Street Galley, 160 W. Fort St.

Admission: $13.57

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

College and career planning workshop

From the event description:

In this workshop, students will gain a greater sense of clarity amidst the confusions of college majors and careers. Students will learn to avoid college and career pitfalls and to take responsibility for their success.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Islamic Center of Detroit (Masjid ICD), 14350 Tireman Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sugar House Drinking Team: Pappy vs. Weller

From the event description:

Join us for the most popular event in our series of Exclusive Whiskey Tastings. The goal of this event is to taste four whiskies in a blind but controlled fashion, and have a spirited discussion about them.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, noon-2:30 p.m.

Where: The Sugar House, 2130 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $109

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Blow at the Show

From the event description:

We will be running another adult movie night. Don't worry about the cool breeze — we have you covered. There will be a bond fire, multiple fire pits with s'mores and warm caramel corn, hot cocoa and tea.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.-Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 a.m.

Where: The Dolls Den, 5010 Moore Place

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

