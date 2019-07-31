5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

Looking for something to do this week? From an album release party to a parenting conference, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Matty P. - Single A.F. - Album Release Party



From the event description:

This is the event of the Summer! Be in the house to celebrate the release of Matty P.'s full length debut album, "Single A.F."! Plus, there will be live performances from Matty P. and special guests, along with a sit-down interview to discuss the inspiration behind the music.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Detroit Institute of Music Education, 1265 Griswold St.

Admission: $10 (Single A.F. - General Admission); $20 (Single AF - Album Bundle); $30 (Single AF Deluxe - Album/Merchandise Bundle)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Team Us: Co-parenting, Reconciliation, and Family Resilience Conference

From the event description:

Healthy Fathers, Healthy Infants Initiative, is a fatherhood initiative within the Healthy Start Detroit Project. Our Healthy Start mission is to be our nation's voice in providing leadership and advocacy for health equity, services, and interventions that improve birth outcomes and family well-being. During the conference, we will: Develop solutions around 'father wounds' Display examples of healthy co-parenting. Discuss family resilience, display examples of healthy co-parenting and discuss family resilience.The keynote speaker is Jason Wilson, of the Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy, and author of, "Cry like a Man." Each attendee will leave with a copy of Jason's book.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Fellowship Chapel, 7707 Outer Drive West

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trinkets and Such Soiree at The Foundation

From the event description:

Celebrate the newT&S private label product. There will be a chance to experience and shop the new. And of course, guests can also mix and mingle at the beautiful Detroit Foundation Hotel & Apparatus Room. Enjoy a lite pastry and a bit of bubbly as we cheers to Trinkets and Such Soirée.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Detroit Foundation Hotel, 250 W. Larned St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

AfroFuture Fest

From the event description:

Catch the Afrofuture Youth Aug. 3 through 4. There will be a day parade, drum circle and bonfire to awaken space with spirits. In co-creation with community leaders, youth will start the day by restoring resilience, and reimagining stability.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 4 2 a.m.

Where: 866 Manistique St, 866 Manistique St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detroit Sustainability Action Agenda Celebration & Implementation Kick-off

From the event description:

Let's celebrate the release of Detroit's first sustainability action agenda together. At the end of June, we launched Detroit's first Sustainability Action Agenda. The Office of Sustainability wants to thank you for contributing your thoughts, energy and input into this document. Join us at Chandler Park for food, fellowship and conversation about how we'll move this agenda forward together.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Chandler Park, 12831 Frankfort St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline