5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

Looking for something to do this week? From yoga to astronomy, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Cobo Cares Yoga

From the event description:

Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 13 for a free outdoor yoga session on Cobo Square, overlooking the Detroit skyline with Citizen Yoga. We highly encourage donations of $10 and non-perishable goods, like gently used clothing, books, etc. All proceeds from the event will go to Bethel Community Transformation Center.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7-8 a.m.

Where: Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

AIAD Committee on the Environment 2019 garden party

From the event description:

Let's enjoy a crisp summer night, reconnect and meet the COTE Committee and talk about how we can all bring the most impactful sustainable actions home. This music-filled night, powered by an OGO (off the grid) system, includes delicious food from El Taco Dojo and a cash bar.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: The Sustainable Detroit Home, 2720 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Amazing Astronomy

From the event description:

Explore the physics of astronomy, presented by the Michigan Science Center.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Children's Library, Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pabst Sound Society presents: OSHUN

From the event description:

Pabst Blue Ribbon hosts a pop-up music and art experience, celebrating Detroit's innovative and fearless creative scene.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.- Friday, Aug. 16, 2 a.m.

Where: Magic Stick, 4120-4140 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline