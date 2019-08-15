5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

From a field day to an expo, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Meech's Field Day

From the event description:

After the success of "Meech's Escape on Skates" Demetrius unveils his next experience, a Field Day. In hopes to bring the youth of Detroit together and provide a safe space to have fun and meet new people. Don't miss out on the opportunity to dunk Demetrius and special guests in the dunk tank. Exclusive field day merchandise will be available at the ice cream truck where you receive an ice cream bar with purchase. Attendees will have the chance to get a caricature drawing , play catch, frisbee and enjoy carnival games with Demetrius & Co. Food will include waffles on a stick, cotton candy and elephant ears.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2-7 p.m.

Where: 1010 Antietam Ave, 1010 Antietam Ave.

Admission: $10 (Kids Ticket); $20 (Adult Ticket)

Your Lady Biz Launch Party

From the event description:

Your Lady Biz is having an official launch party and birthday celebration for curator Vanessa McKenzie. There will be free food and drinks, special giveaways to the first 10 people to RSVP, and prizes for trivia winners. Come see the official website launch and get a first look at the content that Your Lady Biz will offer.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Canvas Livernois, 18985 Livernois

Admission: Free

Hazon Michigan Jewish Food Festival

From the event description:

Enjoy local, environmentally-friendly food, products, catering, DIY activities/crafts and much more. Vendors, caterers, speakers, community groups and congregations connect festival participants to community resources and opportunities to support outdoor, food, farming and environmental initiatives throughout Southeast Michigan.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St.

Admission: Free

Jahzara Saphir Bridal Expo

From the event description:

Getting married? This is a bride to be event where over 20 vendors will present their specialties to accommodate your upcoming big day.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 1-4 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Detroit - Dearborn, 5801 Southfield Freeway

Admission: Free

Job & Entrepreneurship Expo for Felons

From the event description:

Q&A panelist for individuals to ask questions about practical issues felons face trying to integrate various aspects of society. This event will provide resources through different vendors for attendees such as resume building, mock interviews, mental health, GED, College (FASFA), new business development, interview clothing and etc.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Mack Market, 14711 MacK Ave.

Admission: Free

