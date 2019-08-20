5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a beer dinner to a poetry night, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Roak Brewing Beer Dinner

From the event description:

Join us for the next installment of our monthly beer dinner with our friends from ROAK Brewing! Come taste this one-time-only menu featuring five beers across four courses, made possible by our talented chefs. Tickets are only $30 — get one while they last!

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m.

Where: HopCat, 4265 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $31.80

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Poetry Night

From the event description:

Poetry Night at Hubbard Branch.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Hubbard | Detroit Public Library, 12929 W. McNichols Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detroit Innovation and Inspiration Bus Tour

From the event description:

Join AFF on the Detroit Innovation and Inspiration Bus Tour with the Detroit Experience Factory.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Experience Factory, 440 Burroughs St., #332

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dare to Be Yourself Launch Party

From the event description:

The time has come for us to come together to celebrate the launch and birth of Dare to Be Yourself, which is a lifestyle and motivational movement. Dare to be yourself was created at time in my life when I didn't know who I was or where my life was headed. I was scared to be my authentic self. Fast-forward to today. We live in a world where we have become scared to be our true authentic selves.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7-9:15 p.m.

Where: Delmar Detroit, 501 Monroe St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Community Street Festival : Back to School Pep Rally for Health & Wellness

From the event description:

This is a "Back 2 School Pep Rally" and "Community Street Festival" to send students back to school feeling motivated and energized for a safe and sober school year! The pep rally will include prevention messaging for: underage drinking, marijuana, vaping, opioids, suicide and mental health. With live demonstrations performed in an interactive and engaging way!

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 12-4 p.m.

Where: NCADD, 2400 E. McNichols Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline