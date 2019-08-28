5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

Looking to mix things up this week? From a pop-up shop to a musical exhibition, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Loving Hands backpack giveaway

From the event description:

Come out and get a backpack and gently used clothing for your children. There will be games and food trucks, too.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Loving Hands outdoor pop-up , 13141 Gratiot Ave.

Admission: Free

Typesetter

From the event description:

Typesetter is a band from Chicago, IL. They are influenced by punk, indie rock, shoegaze and noise rock. Since 2012, the band has played 250-plus shows in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary, 2932 Caniff St.

Admission: $12-$15

FAD on the Ave pop-up shop

From the event description:

Tap in and end your summer with two of Detroit's premier lifestyle and streetwear brands, Blurred Vision and K. Walker Collective, at a pre-fall pop-up shop. It will also include a mini-exhibit of the latest contemporary art from select local Detroit artists. Sounds will be provided by DJ Bleek and drinks by Monarch Mixers.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Livernois pop-up shop, 19410 Livernois

Admission: Free

Day Time TV

From the event description:

Your Saturday should be filled with great vibes, music, drinks and a great environment. Complimentary Courvoisier cocktails will be served, while supplies last.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 3-8 p.m.

Where: TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Ave.

Admission: $5-$100

Drink Responsibly

From the event description:

Catch Steve Banks' "Drink Responsibly," a musical exhibition from his recent album of the same title.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Playground Detroit, 2845 Gratiot Ave.

Admission: Free

