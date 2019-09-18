5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

From rollerskating to a wine stroll, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Skate & Dance Party

Join us for a night of music, dancing and skating at the Lexus Velodrome!

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.-Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 a.m.

Where: Lexus Velodrome, 601 Mack Ave.

Admission: $10 (Pre-Sale). More ticket options are available.

Men's Health Event 20XIX

This free event will provide men with a better understanding of how to stay healthy along with free health screenings to assess their current health and information about advances in healthcare. The event also provides free flu shots and Hepatitis A vaccines, free haircuts, raffle prizes, a ticket giveaway for that evening's Tigers game, fitness activities, guest speakers, an opportunity to kick a field goal at Ford Field and a free meal.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Ford Field, 2000 Brush St.

Admission: Free

September Hamtramck History Tour

Join us for one of our most popular tours--the Hamtramck Polish History tour. We will tour St. Florian Church, have lunch at the Polish Village Cafe, visit historic landmarks in Hamtramck, check out the Polish Art Center, visit the Hamtramck History Museum, and a number of other fun and interesting things to do.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.

Where: Eastern Market, 1400 Wilkins St.

Admission: $65

Explore Detroit: Detroit Mansions Bus Tour

One of Detroit's best kept secrets? Its mansion districts. Come explore the grandeur of Detroit's neighborhoods as we will take a look inside three different historical mansions in Midtown and Downtown.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 12-3:30 p.m.

Where: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

Admission: $60

2019 Detroit Wine Stroll

Expect art, architecture and great wines! The wine stroll will provide attendees an opportunity to check out several architecturally-significant buildings while enjoying select wines paired with an appetizer at each unique venue.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 1-5 p.m.

Where: ASHE Supply Co., 1555 Broadway St.

Admission: $45

