5 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

Looking to mix things up this week? From a social justice seminar to a walking tour of historic bars, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Detroit Civic Hackathon: October Edition

This event focuses on the intersection of social justice, technology and making cities better and more equitable for all. The goal for our hackathons is to partner individuals with city agencies and local non-profits to hack on particularly acute problems that they are facing.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6-9 p.m.

Where: WeWork, 19 Clifford St.

Admission: Free

'Don't Blame Me, Blame Detroit' Live Podcast Taping

The 'Don't Blame Me, Blame Detroit' podcast is hosted by comedian Brandan Jordan. The podcast discusses a range of different topics from comedy, dating, entertainment and current events. Brandan brings on his friends in the entertainment business to have great conversation. This is the first live podcast.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Mix, 641 Beaubien St.

Admission: $5

Michigan Ross Part-Time MBA Appetizer Chat

Want to earn a Top Ten MBA on a part-time schedule? If so, the Ross School of Business Weekend MBA program or Evening MBA program might be for you. Come meet Ross representatives, current students and alumni to find out if Ross is right for you. Drop by for appetizers and advice on completing an application.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Ottava Via, 1400 Michigan Ave.

Admission: Free

Classical Piano Concert: An Evening with Roman Rudnytsky

Join us for an evening of piano music as we welcome internationally-renowned American concert pianist, Roman Rudnytsky, to Detroit Public Library's Clara Stanton Jones Auditorium. Mr. Rudnytsky has performed individual recitals and concerts as a soloist with many orchestras in over 100 countries.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, Clara Stanton Jones Auditorium, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Drink Detroit: Downtown Historic Bar Tour

Join Detroit Experience Factory on a walking tour of three bars that are full of stories and history, unknown to many of the city's residents. A cash bar will be available at each location and snacks will be provided at one stop. All attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Cliff Bell's, 2030 Park Ave.

Admission: $25 (General Admission)

