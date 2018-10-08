'An Evening with the Clintons' coming to Detroit's Fox Theatre in April

DETROIT - President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be stopping in Detroit as part of a series of conversations across 13 North American cities kicking off in November.

The pair will be at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Friday, April 12.

According to Live Nation, attendees will have the opportunity to hear "one-of-a-kind conversations" with the two leaders as they share stories and anecdotes from their careers, while also discussing issues of the day.

Tickets start at $99.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, October 12. They may be purchased at LiveNation.com, or at the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.