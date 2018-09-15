Barktober fest heads back to Royal Oak this weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - This weekend, you can attend and event based around food, music, beer and, that's right, your dog.

The 2018 Barktoberfest is happening Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park -- located at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

The event is a fall festival for dogs and their owners, all centered around craft beer and music. It is the self-proclaimed "most dog-friendly event in town."

To go along with beer, food and music, there will also be vendor booths with pet-related products, locally-made crafts and more.

You can also enter your dog into a "Howl-a-ween" costume contest, the wiener dog race and more.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children under 10 years old get in for free.

For more information, click here.

