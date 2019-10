The event will feature more than 50 vendors.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Shir Shalom Brotherhood is hosting its third annual business and senior expo at Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature more than 50 vendors, raffle and door prizes and free flu shots courtesy of CVS.

Shir Shalom Temple is located at 3999 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, Michigan, 48336.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.