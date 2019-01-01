Celebrating New Year's Eve 2019 in downtown Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - The cold and wet weather didn’t stop the 2019 festivities. While there’s no D drop this year, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Megan Neimann fought the elements and went out to celebrate in downtown Wyandotte.

“We came to hear the great live music,” Neimann said. “We knew it would get out of the way for us. We heard the weather report. We knew it was worth making a trip out,” Neimann said.

She's not by herself, many made the trip to Wyandotte to ring in the new year.

“Just having some friends to celebrate the new year. Good times are coming, safe fun,” said James Cornette.

Cornette and his fiancée Samantha Jividen drove to the small and quiet town, this year after hearing the ‘D Drop’ in Detroit was canceled.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.