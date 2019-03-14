Crime Stoppers of Michigan to host third annual charity golf outing in June

OXFORD, Mich. - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is hosting its third annual charity golf outing.

The golf outing will be held on Monday, June 3, at the Boulder Pointe Golf Club in Oxford.

There will be awards for first, second and third place as well as raffles. The price of a ticket is $200 and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with continental breakfast.

For more information contact Stacey at (313) 922-5000 ext. 122 or email Stacey at stacey@michiganalliance.org.

More information is available on the Crime Stoppers of Michigan website.

