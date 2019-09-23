Detroit boasts a hot lineup of family and learning deals this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From roller skating to tea parties, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Up to 47% Off Roller Skating

This family-friendly roller-skating rink has been family-owned for 60 years and features special themed nights throughout the week. Choose from three admission options that are discounted up to 47 percent off the regular cost.

Where: RollerCade, 2130 S. Schaefer Highway, Southwest Detroit

Price: $32 (Open skate for six with admission, skate rental, one slice of pizza and one soft drink per person). More options are available.

Up to 51% Off Admission at 3Quest Challenge

Enjoy a digital scavenger hunt adventure tour throughout the city in groups to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges with the help of a guide. Challenges for the scavenger hunt have been reduced up to 51% off.

Where: 199 W. Jefferson Ave., Downtown Detroit

Price: $19.50 (3Quest Challenge for two). More options are available.

Up to 47% Off Tea Etiquette at Pearls Tea & Company

This service provides coaches that are committed to teaching the art of tea party etiquette.

Where: Pearls Tea & Company,553 E. Jefferson Ave., Downtown Detroit

Price: $45 (1-Hour Etiquette Course for one person); $79 (1-Hour Etiquette Course for two people)

