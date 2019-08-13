Detroit boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a "pizza throwdown" to a discounted session at a roller rink, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Pizza Throwdown 2019

From the event description:

A pizza throwdown is a gathering of all that is pizza under one roof. Thousands of people will be able to sample pizza from some of the city's best pizza makers. The event is the opportunity for pizza connoisseurs from all over to share stories and adventures that they've had through pizza.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St.

Price: $5-$60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% Off at Operation City Quest

From the Operation City Quest deal description:

Digital family-friendly scavenger hunt game sends teams through city competing to find items and complete challenges with help of remote guide.

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: 199 W. Jefferson Ave., Downtown Detroit

Price: City Quest for Two, $19.50 (51% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

50% Off Roller Skating at Detroit Roller Wheels

From the Detroit Roller Wheels deal description:

Shoot the moon, walk the duck or just go for a leisurely skate across a massive hardwood rink.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Detroit Roller Wheels, 16611 Schoolcraft Ave.

Price: Admission and skate rental for two, $12 (45% discount off regular price); Admission and skate rental for four, $22 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline