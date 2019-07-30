Detroit boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Detroit this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an art festival to a photography workshop.

7th Annual Sidewalk Festival

From the event description:

Sidewalk Festival is back for its seventh annual celebration of Detroit landscape and culture through performance and interactive installation. This year we are exploring the theme: PEACE. POWER. UTOPIA. Over 40 local and national artists will be presenting, imagining what a Detroit utopia would look like.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30- Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 p.m.

Where: Artist Village, 17336 Lahser Road

Price: Free

'Wild' Art Exhibit Opening Reception

From the event description:

Local artist, Brooklyn Lamb will be showcasing her animal artwork in an exhibit called "Wild." Join us for an opening reception 7-8:30 p.m. at The Detroit Writing Room on Friday, August 2. Meet Brooklyn and view her beautiful paintings while enjoying champagne.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Writing Room, 1514 Washington Blvd., Suite 203

Price: Free

An Evening of Movement & Music Featuring Take Root

From the event description:

Known for their intricate partnering, thought-provoking details and unrestricted vision, Detroit-based professional modern dance company, Take Root makes their return to The Cube. They will bring a unique program featuring live music and the premiere of two new works.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Where: 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Price: $15 (General admission); $40 (General Admission Family 4 Pack); $49 (VIP Experience)

Up to 51% Off Professional Headshot Session at Mogul Life

From the Mogul Life Inc deal description:

Enjoy up to 51 percent off the regular price for high-resolution headshots from an experienced lifestyle photographer. Sessions are 30 or 60 minutes and include high-resolution images by email, up to 10 images and one wardrobe change.

Where: Chene Park, 2200 Hunt St.

Price: $29 (30-Minute Professional Headshot Session); $49 (60-Minute Professional Headshot Session)

Up to 55% Off Digital-Photography Workshop

From the Digital Photo Academy deal description:

Professional photographers will teach students how to light and frame images of natural sights and landmarks for up to 55 percent off the regular cost. Attain photographic know-how with this voucher. Choose between two options of a three-hour workshop for one or a three-hour workshop for two . Composition in the Field workshops introduce students to the technical aspects of their cameras, including shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. After instruction on controls, students take to the field with professional photographers to discover techniques and tips for capturing powerful images.

Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Downtown

Price: $49 (Three-hour Composition in the Field photography workshop for one person; $89 (Three-hour Composition in the Field photography workshop for two people)

