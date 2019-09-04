Detroit boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Detroit this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an exhibition to a photography workshop.

SUBSTANCE exhibition by Form&Seek

From the event description:

SUBSTANCE exhibition by Form&Seek is gathering Detroit designers and makers to highlight the creativity in the city.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: LTU Detroit Center for Design + Technology, 4219 Woodward Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

UniverSoul Circus

From the event description:

UniverSoul Circus is a tour de force of circus artistry from around the world. A big-top spectacle of global proportions, the 2017 production of UniverSoul Circus takes fans of all ages on an unforgettable journey of light, sound and soul. Get ready for electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances, including extreme motorsports, mind-bending acrobatics, back-flipping canines, disco-dancing pachyderms, free-flying aerial acts and much, much more.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

Where: UniverSoul Circus Big Top at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 E. Atwater

Price: $18 - $24.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 61% Off Professional Headshot Session at Mogul Life

From the Mogul Life Inc deal description:

Experienced lifestyle photographer offers professional, high-resolution headshots. The 30-minute professional headshot session includes 10 images and one wardrobe change. And the 60-Minute professional headshot session includes the same and two wardrobe changes.

Where: 2200 Hunt St., Chene Park

Price: $29 (30-Minute Professional Headshot Session); $49 (60-Minute Professional Headshot Session)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 55% Off Digital-Photography Workshop

From the Digital Photo Academy deal description:

Professional photographers teach students how to light and frame images of natural sights and landmarks. Enjoy up 55 % off photography workshops.

Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Downtown

Price: $49 (Three-hour composition in the field workshop for one; $89 (Three-hour Composition in the Field workshop for two)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

