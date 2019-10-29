Detroit boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Detroit this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a professional headshot session to a vintage Ford factory tour.

Up to 57% Off Professional Headshot Session

From the Mogul Life deal description:

Check out a headshot session with an experienced lifestyle photographer.

Where: Mogul Life, 19001 East 8 Mile Road, Suite 212, Eastpointe

Price: $26 for 30-Minute Headshot Session (48% discount off regular price); $43 for 60-Minute Headshot Session (57% discount off regular price)

Up to 55% Off Digital Photography Workshop

From the Digital Photo Academy deal description:

In this workshop, professional photographers teach students how to light and frame images of natural sights and landmarks. Composition in the field workshops introduce students to the technical aspects of their cameras, including shutter speed, aperture and ISO. After instruction on controls, students take to the field with professional photographers to discover techniques and tips for capturing powerful images.

Where: Digital Photo Academy, 1 Hart Plaza, Downtown

Price: $49 for Photography Workshop for One (50% discount off regular price); $89 for Photography Workshop for Two (55% discount off regular price)

Up to 37% Off Admission to Ford Piquette Avenue Plant

From the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant deal description:

Considered the birthplace of the Model T, the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant invites visitors to explore the history of Detroit's auto industry.

Where: Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, 461 Piquette Ave., Cass Corridor

Price: $9 for Admission for One (25% discount off regular price); $15 for Admission for Two (37% discount off regular price)

