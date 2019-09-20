Detroit boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week

Looking to get fit?

From dance classes to martial arts lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 77% Off Zumba or Dance Classes

From the 3D Dance Academy deal description:

Classes introduce dancers to Zumba or other steps such as tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz and African dance.

Where: 3D Dance Academy, Meyers Plaza Co-op Apartments, 18100 Meyers Road

Price: $13 for Five Drop-in Zumba or Dance Classes (74% discount off regular price); $23 for 10 Drop-in Zumba or Dance Classes (77% discount off regular price); $27 for Unlimited Month of Zumba or Dance Classes (77% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 66% Off Paddle Boarding

From the Detroit Kayak & Paddle Boarding deal description:

Instructor leads paddle boarders out on the beautiful and scenic Detroit rivers for an hour of instruction with snacks.

Where: Detroit Kayak & Paddle Boarding, 1 Riverbank Drive, Belle Isle

Price: $59 for Paddle Boarding Experience with Equipment Rental for One (56% discount off regular price); $90 for Paddle Boarding Experience with Equipment Rental for Two (66% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 45% Off Golf Packages

From the Rouge Park Golf Course deal description:

Players of all experience levels can enjoy a round of their favorite game among the lush greens of the picturesque course. Deal is for groups of two or four players, either on weekdays or weekends.

Where: Rouge Park Golf Course, 11701 Burt Road, Cody-Rouge

Price: $39-$105 (36% to 45% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 72% Off Martial Arts Classes

From the Jumpkick Martial Arts Club deal description:

Children learn the fundamentals of martial arts, develop skills in karate, boxing and jiu-jitsu and improve discipline and self-confidence.

Where: Impact Martial Arts Systems, 18845 Scarsdale St., North Rosedale Park

Price: $24 for One Month of Martial Arts Classes; Two Classes Per Week (76% discount off regular price); $44 for Two Months of Martial Arts Classes; Two Classes Per Week (78% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.