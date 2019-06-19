Detroit to host a bevy of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Detroit this week. From a vodka bartending class to a burger competition, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

'Mixology 101: Ciroc' by Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School

From the event description:

As seen on FOX2 and WDIV Detroit, this two-hour "Mixology 101" course will unlock your inner bartender. Enjoy fun new cocktails while learning the skill to make them at home for parties and events. Hosted by Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School, the premiere bartending school in Detroit, our topic for this course will be vodka, and we will explore the most popular drinks made with Ciroc. Join us for a fun-filled evening of bartending with vodka.

When: Saturday, June 22, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School, 11000 W. McNichols Road, #120

Price: $35 (mixology t-shirt ticket).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The World's Largest Food Truck Rally at River Days Detroit

From the event description:

Coming back for a second year bigger and better, the World's Largest Food Truck Rally is partnering up with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to take the 13th annual River Days Festival to new heights. The River Days Festival will be held from June 21-23 at West Riverfront Park. In addition to over 120 food trucks, there will be four stages of music, a zip-line, games and entertainment to last all day and night!

When: Friday, June 21, 11 a.m. - Sunday, June 23, 10 p.m.

Where: 1801 W. Jefferson St., Detroit, MI 48216

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Burger Battle Detroit 2019 by Dine Drink Detroit at Eastern Market

From the event description:

Metro Detroit's best chefs will battle it out for the title of "Best Burger" at this special culinary event. Each will be given a chance to grind their own special meat blend on-site, grill up their creations and face a panel of judges, who will determine the winner. Guests are invited to watch Detroit's best chefs throw down, eat burgers and enjoy Historic Eastern Market.

When: Sunday, June 23, 1 p.m.

Where: 2934 Russell St., Detroit, MI 48207

Price: $25 (general admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

