Detroit to host a variety of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Detroit this week. From wine to lobster, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Collective Arts Brewing Launch Event

From the event description:

Collective Arts Brewing is a grassroots craft brewery that aims to fuse the creativity of craft beer with the inspired talents of emerging artists and musicians. Collective Arts Brewing was founded on two beliefs: The first that creativity fosters creativity. And the second, that creativity yields delicious pints. Collective Arts Brewing features limited-edition works of art on its beer cans and labels and works to make sure the liquid on the inside is as diverse and creative as the artists it profiles. Join us as we taste through a lineup of its craft beers, including different styles of IPA, sours, porters and more.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Plum Market, 500 Woodward Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Great American Lobster Fest

From the event description:

The Great American Lobster Fest is back, and if there's anything we learned in year one, it's how much the city of Detroit loves its lobster. This year, there will be more local food vendors, more food tents, more food items, fresh lobster from the East coast and entertainment. Only 4,000 advanced lobster meals will be sold in entirety and only through The Great American Lobster Fest. Therefore, guests are encouraged to purchase early.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.-Sunday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m.

Where: Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza

Price: $39-$89

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Krackin' Karaoke

From the event description:

Back by popular demand: You all are welcome here at Soul's Dining & Entertainment for Krackin' Karaoke. There will be $5 karaoke, $5 menu items, $5 drink specials and $8 clusters.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Soul's Dining & Entertainment, 17410 E. Warren Ave.

Price: $5-$8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.