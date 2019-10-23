Detroit to host a variety of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a beer festival to a Halloween crawl, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Michigan Brewers Guild 11th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival

From the event description:

Sample from nearly 1,000 Michigan-made beers as breweries from all over the state gather in Eastern Market. Enjoy on-stage entertainment from local bands, and taste great food from Detroit-area brewpubs and restaurants (available for purchase).

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5- Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Where: Eastern Market, 2934 Russel St.

Price: $5-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Grand Stand opening

From the event description:

The D-Stand Eatery is having our official '90s-themed grand stand opening, featuring Tipsy Ty's and Monroe Sweets.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m.- midnight

Where: Parc 85, 10329 W. McNichols Road

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Official Halloween Crawl

From the event description:

The Official Halloween Crawl returns to Detroit. So put on your coolest, scariest or sexiest costume and come get your BOOze on.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Greektown

Price: $22.49 – $39.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Halloween Spooktacular

From the event description:

Our second annual Halloween event will not disappoint. Costumes are not mandatory, but encouraged.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 a.m.

Where: Trust Cocktails, Shareables & Nightlife, 205 W. Congress St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bebidas al Muertos

From the event description:

We're cooking up some Dia de los Muertos-themed drinks to liven up your Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos celebrations and having a few laughs along the way.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Where: 2547 Bagley St.

Price: $59

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.