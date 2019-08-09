Detroit to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From baseball to golf, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown.

The Detroit Tigers Salute to The Negro Leagues

From the event description:

Both the Tigers (Stars) and the Kansas City Royals (Monarchs) will be wearing throwback jerseys. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive Detroit Stars replica jerseys.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 74% Off Zumba/Dance Classes

From the 3D Dance Academy deal description:

Classes introduce dancers to Zumba or steps such as tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz and African dance. Choose from three options to purchase that are discounted up to 78 percent off the regular cost.

Where: 18100 Meyers Road, Meyers Plaza Co-op Apartments

Price: $15.50 (Five drop-in Zumba/dance classes); $26 (10 drop-in Zumba/dance classes); $31 (One month of unlimited Zumba/dance classes).

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 62% Off at Detroit Kayak & Paddle Boarding

From the Detroit Kayak & Paddle Boarding deal description:

Instructor leads paddle boarders out on the beautiful and scenic Detroit rivers for an hour of instruction with snacks. Choose paddle boarding for one or two for 62 percent off the regular cost.

Where: Belle Isle, 1 Riverbank Drive

Price: $67.50 (Paddle boarding experience with equipment rental for one); $103 (Paddle boarding experience with equipment rental for two).

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 41% Off Golf Packages at Rouge Park Golf Course

From the Rouge Park Golf Course deal description:

Players of all experience levels can enjoy a round of their favorite game among the lush greens of the picturesque course. Learn more about golf and golf tips for shoring up your short game.

Where: Cody-Rouge,11701 Burt Road,

Price: $42 (18 Holes with cart rental and range balls for two on a weekday); $80 (18 Holes with cart rental and range balls for four on a weekday). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

