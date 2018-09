Extreme Midget Wrestling is coming to St. Andrews Hall in Detroit on December 3. (Extreme Midget Wrestling)

DETROIT - An event boasting itself as the "baddest lil show on Earth" is coming to Detroit.

Extreme Midget Wrestling will be at St. Andrews Hall on Monday, December 3.

The show describes itself as "full tilt, no hold bar midget mayhem," featuring wrestlers Bruce Lee Roy, Baby Jesus, and Red Neck Brawler, among others.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at LiveNation. General public onsale starts Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m.

