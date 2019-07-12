Family and learning is hot in Detroit this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a kite festival to roller skating, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Stand Up Speak Up Sunday

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is positively impacting our communities. Crime Stoppers of Michigan offers a faith-based program, Project Good Samaritan, to empower faith communities to combat crime and minister healing to victims. We can support the work of Project Good Samaritan and Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

When: Sunday, July 14, 7:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Freeway, Detroit, MI 48235

Price: Free

Detroit Kite Festival

The third annual Detroit Kite Festival is coming. Meet us on beautiful Belle Isle for an easy, breezy Sunday with friends and family, new and old. Bring, borrow, or buy a kite on site or let the kiddos make their own with our friends from the Detroit Institute of Arts. The Detroit Kite Festival mainstays like the "Will It Fly" tent and performances by Detroit's own, WindJammers Kite Team will return too. Join us for food, music and some classic fun on Sunday, July 14.

When: Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Belle Isle Park, 99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit, MI 48207

Up to 51% Off at Operation City Quest

This digital family-friendly scavenger hunt game sends teams through city competing to find items and complete challenges with help of a remote guide. Quests for the scavenger hunts are up to 51 percent off.

Where: 199 W. Jefferson Ave., Downtown Detroit

Price: $19.50 (City Quest for two); $40.50 (City Quest for four);$61.50 (City Quest for six)

50% Off Roller Skating at Detroit Roller Wheels

Shoot the moon, walk the duck or just go for a leisurely skate across a massive hardwood rink. Choose between two options of rentals and admission for two or four people.

When: Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m .or 3- 6 p.m. and Sunday, 2-5 p.m. or 5:30- 8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Roller Wheels, 16611 Schoolcraft Ave., Grandmont

Price: $22 (Admission and skate rental for four); $12 (Admission and skate rental for two)

