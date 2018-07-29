Former Detroit Lion Herman Moore guest speaking at YMCA Tux and Tens event

23 Nov 2001: Wide Receiver Herman Moore #84 of the Detroit Lions laughing while sitting on the bench during the game against the New England Patriots at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Patriots…

DETROIT - A local organization is set to celebrate a 38th annual event, and one former star athlete is set to speak at the event.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore is set to speak at the 38th annual Achievers Awards for the Metro Youth YMCA at the "Tux and Tens: 2018 Detroit Achiever Awards" from 7 p.m. to midnight Aug. 4 at the Boll Family YMCA in downtown Detroit.

“We are excited to celebrate 38 years of relationship building and mentoring at our Tux and Tens gala,” said Terri Mial, Vice President of Youth Development for Metro Youth YMCA. “We have been able to impact the lives of our students through our Achievers programs and we are proud to recognize the achievements of our youth and volunteers at this event.”

The I Can Achieve leadership programs prepares young people for their future post-high school education and career.

Mentors will be inducted into the Achievers Program and a part of the YMCA's influential volunteer core for the year and be matched with a student to mentor.

“As an Achiever, I’ve had the opportunity to mentor a young man, who at one time was homeless. He interned at my agency during the summer and six weeks into internship, I hired him on full time. He’s no longer homeless and studying to become an insurance agent, “ said Eric Huffman, association board members, volunteer and former board chair for the Metro Youth YMCA. “His spirit and will to learn continues to motivate me and I’m grateful to have met this young man."

Nominations are now open for the 2018-19 program year. The nomination form can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.