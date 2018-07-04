'Good Morning USA Parade' shuts down Main Street in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - The 2018 "Good Morning USA Parade" is Wednesday, July 4 in downtown Plymouth.

A stretch of Main Street between Starkweather and Ann Arbor Road will be closed to traffic starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be no cross traffic allowed on Main Street. This will affect major intersections such as Main and Ann Arbor Trail.

The best parade detour would be to use Mill Street (Lilley Road) between Ann Arbor Road and Main Street. Harvey Street is another good alternative as is Sheldon Road around the city.

The closure is expected to last until 11:30 a.m.

The parade itself begins at 10 a.m. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) will be in attendance.

