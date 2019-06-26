Here's what to do in Detroit this week

Looking for something to do this week? From crablegs to podcasts, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Ladies' Crab Night Out

Calling all ladies! Calling all crableg lovers! Every woman loves a ladies night out, so what better way to celebrate any occasion than to gather all your girlfriends and have a fun night at Soul's? Men are also welcome.



When: Friday, June 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Soul's Dining & Entertainment, 17410 E. Warren Ave.

Admission: $45.95

'All of Us Journey' mobile exhibit



Join us for a day of family entertainment and discovery. The "All of Us Journey" exhibit highlights the goals of the All of Us research program through fun, engaging and family-friendly activities. Step into the mobile unit to explore topics on genetics, lifestyle and the environment through videos, quizzes, games and more.

When: Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library Main Branch, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Black as Podcasts

Audiowave Network is the first and only all-black podcast house in Detroit. It will present a highlight show of some of its best storytellers and podcasts as a part of the Detroit Podcast Festival. The event will be opened and hosted by the ladies of the "Am I The Only One" podcast.

When: Saturday, June 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: MusicTown Detroit, 2301 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $8

