Here's what to do in Detroit this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From an outdoor concert to a fashion festival, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Bonobo (DJ Set)

From the event description:

Stealthily rising to become one of the biggest electronic artists of our time, Bonobo's latest album, "Migration" , was his biggest yet, achieving a Top 5 position in the UK and nominated for best Electronic album at The Grammy's, cementing his breakthrough in America. The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) and MeanRed Productions are excited to present HOT LOGIC, a new outdoor concert series offering a stellar lineup of musical artists from Detroit and beyond. Bonobo will be performing July 5.

When: Friday, July 5, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detroit Tigers vs. Red Sox

From the event description:

See the Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2019. This ticket includes roundtrip transportation with the game ticket.

When: Saturday, July 6, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $59

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stef Chura

From the event description:

Stop by Deluxx Fluxx for Stef Chura's record release party with French Vanilla and Johnny Ill on July 6.

When: Saturday, July 6, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Deluxx Fluxx, 1274 Library St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CxR Summer Fashion Festival

From the event description:

The CXR Summer Fashion Festival is coming to Detroit this summer on July 7. The Summer Festival is set to showcase dozens of designers and artist in a festival environment. During the day, "the market" will be open in a bazaar style. Vendors from all around metro Detroit will have tents set up selling everything from hair and makeup to clothing, shoes, jewelry and artwork. There are also two stages where there will be live performances from music artists and dancers throughout the day.

When: Sunday, July 7, noon-7 p.m.

Where: The Eastern, 3434 Russell St., Suite 501

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

