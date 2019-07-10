Here's what to do in Detroit this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a pizza party to a garage workout class, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Michigan & Trumbull Pizza: #countdown2corktown

From the event description:

Michigan & Trumbull is moving back to Detroit. To celebrate, we are throwing the ultimate pizza party at Fort Street Galley. The event will feature local breweries, Detroit artists Freddy Diaz and Malt, local DJ Carjack, on site screen printing by brown block print and free t-shirts.

When: Friday, July 12, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Fort Street Galley, 160 W. Fort St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2nd Annual Pershing Alumni White Hot Rooftop Party with a Purpose

From the event description:

Come on Doughboys and friends and attend our second annual rooftop White Hot Party. Last year it was a hot, hot, hot party. So come and party with a purpose with the Official Alumni Association of Pershing.

When: Friday, July 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 3Fifty Terrace, 350 Madison St.

Admission: Free (Support); $10 (Pershing Alumni White Hot Party)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

July 12 2019 Planetarium Shows

From the event description:

Join us for our free weekly planetarium shows at 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. each Friday. Tickets for both showtimes are available through this event listing. Forty of our sixty seats can be reserved for every show. Reserve seats at noon on the Sunday prior to a show. Join us for our free public planetarium show! Our Friday night shows are geared towards a general audience and last about 75 minutes. We'll give you a live star talk highlighting what you can see in the sky right now, along with some of our favorite facts and visualizations of objects in space, followed by a showing of the film Dawn of the Space Age, our full dome film selection for 2019.

When: Friday, July 12, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 0209 Old Main – Wayne State University, 4841 Cass Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hip Hop Yoga Detroit x LWY Collective

From the event description:

Don't miss this dope hip-hop yoga collaboration between Yoganic Flow founder, Kerrie T. and Living Waters Yoga (LWY) owner, Lindsay HustleHard Holder. Yoganic Flow and LWY Collective are bringing the beats and moves to the Living Waters Downtown Detroit Studio. Some of the best hip-hop songs of all time will be played to sweat and move to. Expect to flow to DaBaby, Drake, YG and more. Proceeds will support Yoganic Flow's efforts to continue to provide community yoga classes in the inner city.



When: Friday, July 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Living Waters Yoga Detroit, 110 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cobo Cares + Detroit Body Garage Workout

From the event description:

Join us on Saturday, July 13 for a free outdoor workout class on Cobo Square, overlooking the Detroit skyline with Detroit Body Garage. All levels and abilities welcome.

When: Saturday, July 13, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

