Here's what to do in Detroit this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a jazz concert to a photo workshop, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Comerica Bank Java & Jazz Presents the Marcus Elliot Trio

From the event description:

Detroit has long been known as a great jazz town. Celebrating its 19th season, Comerica Bank Java & Jazz continues the tradition of providing a monthly after work concert series that showcases some of Detroit's finest creative talent. Marcus Elliot Trio, Saxophonist, composer and educator, Marcus Elliot will appear at Detroit Public Library July 16.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Photo Collage Workshop

From the event description:

Learn how to create one of kind works of art using photo collage techniques with recycled materials. Join native Detroiter Artist/Photographer Equilla Walker for this fun creative session.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Duffield | Detroit Public Library, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.

Admission: Free

Detroit Invasion MK XVIII - Trans-Fusion

From the event description:

Join us for this inaugural event. The Detroit Invasion will be four days of saucy summer fun with all the excitement you expect but a whole lot more. Expect inner cruises, party buses, Ferndale, MGM, vendors and more .

When: Wednesday, July 17, 5-Sunday, July 21, 1 p.m.

Where: Trumbull and Porter Hotel - Detroit, 1331 Trumbull Ave.

Admission: Free (Donation)

Artist Talk: Creating Visual Narratives of Detroit

From the event description:

Join WDET and Documenting Detroit for a dialogue with local documentary photographers and filmmakers.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Framed By WDET Exhibition at 1001 Woodward, 1001 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

