Here's what to do in Detroit this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a bird walk to a barbecue festival, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Elmwood Cemetery Bird Walk

From the event description:

Join Dorothy McLeer from the U of M Dearborn EIC and Joannie Capuano from the Elmwood Cemetery Foundation. This is one in a series of walks to explore the birds, unique landmarks, and history of this beautiful 86-acre cemetery which is among the top "must-see" historic sites in Detroit. Designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and dedicated in 1846, the cemetery provides a unique opportunity to experience the nature, culture and history of Detroit. This event is great for beginning birders, young birders or anyone just trying to get outside and explore a new part of the city.

When: Friday, July 19, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Elmwood Cemetery, 1200 Elmwood St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Midwest Greek Weekend | Celebrating the 110th Annual NAACP National Convention

From the event description:

Midwest Greek Weekend will be the biggest event filled weekend of the summer. With performances from Bloc Boy JB, The Motor City Mayhem Stroll Off and Yazz The Greatest (Hakeem Lyons from Empire) and more, its sure to be a sell-out weekend! Welcoming All Greeks, music fans, collegiate and professional socialites to come to enjoy and party in the Motor City. Detroit Is home to some of the largest Greek Chapters in the Nation and the home of some of the biggest events in the USA. This will be a weekend full of fun and celebrating.

When: Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.- Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Harpos Concert Theatre, 14238 Harper Ave.

Admission: Free (Before 9 p.m. Motor City Mayhem Stroll Off with BlocBoy JB); $10 (powder puff charity football game); 1-4 p.m. (Sunday, July 21, 2019); More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Impact Detroit Day: Communities Committed to Service and Learning

From the event description:

Join Impact Detroit as we celebrate our families and community leaders with our sixth annual Impact Detroit Day. This year's theme supports the Hope Starts Here work taking place in Detroit and will focus on supporting parents and caregivers, as our children's first teachers and champions. Impact Detroit will provide community leaders, parents and caregivers with tools and knowledge that supports building the capacity of families and their role in their community. Workshops will be fun, engaging and resourceful. Each workshop will expose participants to the tools needed to advocate for public policy change, inspire new solutions to create greater opportunities or offer ways to establish healthy relationships in your household and community.

When: Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Covenant House Academy Southwest, 1450 25th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Final Stop To Freedom

From the event description:

Join Jarmon Jordon of The Black Scroll Network History and Tours, where he will be take us on a walking tour of the historic sights of Downtown Detroit and little known history of the conductors of the Underground Railroad. This tour will give an insight on how our people fought for freedom here in our city.

When: Saturday, July 20, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $10 (Regular admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fish Fry BBQ

From the event description:

Soul's first annual Fish Fry BBQ Festival will be held at 17410 E Warren in Detroit on Saturday July 20. In addition to the barbecue and fish fry festivities, DJ Unkle Eli will be on the turn tables and there will be free activities for kids to partake in. Come join us for a festival of food, music and fun all celebrated under the sun. (Fish dinners, barbecue dinners and hotdogs and sausage will be available for purchase.)

When: Saturday, July 20, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Soul's Dining & Entertainment, 17410 E. Warren Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.