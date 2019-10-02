Here's what to do in Detroit this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From Taiwanese theatre performance to a mixology class, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Formosa Roadside Wedding Banquet with the National Chinese Orchestra of Taiwan



Combining traditional Taiwanese theatre, traditional instrumentation and vocal styles, Formosa Roadside Wedding Banquet is musical theater that celebrates joyous and food-centric Taiwanese wedding rituals. Formosa Roadside Wedding Banquet will be performed by the National Chinese Orchestra of Taiwan and is recommended for all ages.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Sip & Stretch Yoga Class

Join us for our October session at the Founders Detroit Taproom beer garden for an hour yoga class by Detroit Yoga Lab, followed by a drink on us. Patios aren't just for drinking; come get your yoga on, then relax with a pint in hand, hang out with old friends and make some new ones. Tickets include an hour yoga class and a pint of class 1 or class 2 beer.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:45-11:45 a.m.

Where: Founders Detroit Taproom, 456 Charlotte St.

Admission: $20

Fall 2019 HBCU Preparation and Resource Fair

Wayne County Community College District's School of Continuing Education in partnership with the Detroit Inter-Alumni Council of UNCF, and Lambda Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated along with special invited guest the Detroit HBCU Network, would like to extend an invitation to local high school, community college and transfer students to attend the Fall 2019 HBCU Preparation and Resource Fair. We will have sessions to help students with the common black college application, financial aid, scholarships, and resources provided by the UNCF.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus, 8200 W. Outer Drive

Admission: Free

1st Annual Detroit Storytelling Festival

Bring your funny bone and your thinking caps as master storytellers Ivory D. Williams and Mildred Matlock present the first annual Detroit Storytelling Festival.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library Main Branch, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Fundamentals of Mixology Class

Our two-hour Fundamentals of Mixology class is a condensed version of the class each bartender must take to work at The Sugar House. The participant will enjoy a welcome glass of punch while we discuss liquors, liqueurs and ingredients required to make mixed drinks and the tools and equipment of mixology. We will then move on to making three drinks, covering a wide array of techniques like shaking, stirring and straining. The participant will leave with enough knowledge to stock his or her home bar with products and tools required to make cocktails at home.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 12-2 p.m.

Where: The Sugar House, 2130 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $109

