Inaugural MotoFest Ride and Festival revs to Clinton Township Sunday

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An inaugural event is revving its way to Metro Detroit this weekend.

The first annual MotoFest Ride and Festival is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday beginning in Clinton Township. On-site check in and registration begins at 11 a.m. and the kickstands go up at noon.

Hosted by the Sowing Empowerment and Economic Development (SEED), the 35-mile motorcycle ride begins at Wolverine Harley Davidson -- 44660 North Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township -- and goes around Detroit. It ends at the festival grounds at the Axemen Detroit Clubhouse -- 8480 South St. in Detroit.

The festival will feature food trucks, vendors, music, entertainment and community organizations.

Admission is $35 per rider and $10 to attend. The event is taking place rain or shine.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.