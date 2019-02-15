International Gem and Jewelry Show returns Feb. 22 to Southfield

The popular show comes to Metro Detroit a few times each year and is always held at the Southfield Municipal Complex Pavilion and Novi Suburban Collection Showplace.

The International Gem and Jewelry Show is returning to the Southfield Municipal Complex Pavilion this month.

The popular jewelry show is scheduled to take place Feb. 22-24.

Tickets can be be purchased at the door for $8 or online in advance for $6 each. Parking is free.

The show comes to Metro Detroit a few times each year and is always held at the Southfield Municipal Complex Pavilion and Novi Suburban Collection Showplace.

It features several jewelry vendors. Over the years, the show has earned a reputation for selling high-end jewelry at discounted prices.

You can find other items at the show, including a large selection of beads, scarves, purses and more.

The schedule for the show is Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Southfield Municipal Complex Pavilion is located at 26000 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI 48076.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

