Livonia to host Memorial Day ceremony

Join fellow citizens in paying homage to those who gave their lives in service defending the nation this Saturday, May 25, at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Plaza, located at Farmington and Five Mile, for a ceremony provided by the city of Livonia.

The ceremony, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3941, will be led by Brig. Gen. Miles Davis, of Livonia. The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Navy Reserve Chief Machine Repairman Jack Beatie, a survivor of the June 8, 1967 attack on the U.S.S Liberty. The service will also take a moment to honor the 2019 veteran of the year, Raymond Boone (VFW Post 3941).

Music will be provided by the Stevenson High School Marching Band, conducted by Heather Wickman and the Livonia Civic Chorus under the direction of Jeff Swan.

