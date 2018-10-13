Love n' Light Productions hosting 5k run, mix and mingle event next weekend

LAKE ORION, Mich. - Love n' Light Productions is hosting two events next weekend in Lake Orion.

The first event is called "The Event Before the Event," which is a mix and mingle event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Event Place -- 115 North Broadway St.

The event features an open bar, homemade signature hors d'oeuvres, a DJ and a silent auction. The event is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Checks are payable to Amy Denise Silvester -- 220 Schorn Road.

The second event is the Tender Turtle 5k at The Event Place. Check in starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

Registration for adults costs $25, while it is $15 for people ages six to 18, $5 for kids five and under and $30 for an entire family.

To register for the 5k run, click here.

