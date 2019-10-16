On a budget? Here are 4 free events in Detroit this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a piano concert to a volunteer opportunity, here are four things to do around town for the low, low price of zero dollars.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Classical Piano Concert: An Evening with Roman Rudnytsky

From the event description:

Join us for an evening of piano music as we welcome internationally renowned American concert pianist Roman Rudnytsky.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DAR Optimist Club Meeting

From the event description:

As realtors, we not only want to stabilize the bricks and mortar in neighborhoods but also positively impact residents in the communities. There is no better way to do this than to come together and charter a prestigious Civic Club that will champion and inspire youth to be the best they can be. It will also give us a chance to work closer together as we develop better friendships, leadership skills and an optimistic philosophy of life.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-7:45 p.m.

Where: Sky Club, Floor 33, 555 Brush St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Joseph Ribkoff Trunk Show

From the event description:

Joseph Ribkoff is a well-known Montreal designer. For one day only, gain access to his line, including pieces that will never be shown in-store.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Yama, 3011 W. Grand Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tauren Wells Volunteers

From the event description:

Volunteers will be helping people sign up to sponsor a child.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 5-10:30 p.m.

Where: Grace Community Church, 21001 Moross Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.