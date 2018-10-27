Run of the Dead 5K, 10K race comes back to Detroit

DETROIT - A 5K and 10K race is coming back to Detroit to celebrate one of Mexico's most glorified holidays.

The 2018 Run of the Dead will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 3 at the George S. Patton Recreation Center -- 2301 Woodmere St. in southwest Detroit. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and a memorial tribute and blessing will be held before the race begins.

The annual event celebrated Dia de los Muertos Day, which translates to Day of the Dead. The holiday honors loved ones no longer living. Participants are encouraged to wear traditional Dia de los Muertos face paint, flowers and other attire.

The race goes through Woodmere Cemetery and Holy Cross Cemetery. An altar will also be created by a local artist and will be on display for participants.

Awards will be handed out for top male and female participants by age category. Awards include swag bags with local treats and a variety of entertainment throughout the day.

There will also be performances by students from the Center of Music & Performing Arts-Southwest (COMPAS), a Zumba warmup for participants, and other live entertainment.

Preregistration is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Registration the day of the race is $45 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K.

