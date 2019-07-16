Shop till you drop at Ladies Shopping Day at Michigan Renaissance Festival

Shopping when it's overcrowded can be stressful, so why not get a head-start by going to the Ladies Shopping Day at the Michigan Renaissance Festival?

Those who have been to the festival before know there are tons of artisans who sell one-of-a-kind goods and gifts that are must-haves.

If you decide to participate in the Ladies Shopping Day, you'll get a discounted ticket to the festival (only $20), a glass of wine to sip on while you shop and a coupon book full of discounts from select vendors at the festival.

This is the definition of saving big.

If you sign up before Sept. 7, you will also get a gift bag full of goodies from the festival when you arrive.

The Ladies Shopping Day is Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

