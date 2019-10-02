Society of Professional Journalists to host FOIA festival

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will deliver the keynote speech at SPJ's FOIA festival. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists will be hosting a day-long conference to discuss Michigan public access laws Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. in Detroit.

The festival will take place in the Wayne State University Student Center. It will consist of workshops dedicated to educating journalists, lawyers and activists about all aspects of the Michigan Freedom of Information Act.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will deliver the keynote speech during lunch, which is provided for all participants.

Tickets are $15 at the door and free for SPJ members and college students (university ID required).

To register, go to SPJ Detroit's website.

