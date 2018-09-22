Team Angels Foundation raising money for breast cancer research with dinner, fashion show

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A nonprofit organization that has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for various cancer organizations is hosting a fundraiser during breast cancer awareness month to raise money for a great cause.

Team Angels Foundation (TAF) is hosting a dinner and strolling fashion show at Penna's of Sterling Heights at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

According to a press release, it will be "an evening of hope, inspiration and fun as you preview the latest in adult and children's fashion."

In the past, TAF has donated more than $241,600 to the Henry Ford Cancer Institute and a total of $556,600 to other organizations including The American Cancer Society, Karmano's Cancer Institute and the Van Elslander Cancer Center.

Tickets are $50 per person or $500 per table, with a maximum of 10 people per table.

To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit www.teamangelsfoundation.com.

