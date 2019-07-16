There's a 'Game of Thrones' feast at Michigan Renaissance Festival

The Michigan Renaissance Festival takes you back in time, but it can also take you to the fantasy land of Westeros while you enjoy a special "Game of Thrones" feast.

You'll feel like you're siting at the high table inside Winterfell as you feast on a 4-course meal centered around "Game of Thrones."

We never really got to see the characters on the show eat too many meals, but we're hoping there will be some "dragon" eggs or maybe a baked pie from fan favorite Hot Pie.

It wouldn't be a traditional Westerosi feast without a couple glasses of wine or meade to wash it all down, too.

The events will include a look-alike contest, music and trivia, so you better brush up on your "Game of Thrones" facts.

The feast is $100 and will happen on Sunday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

Can't make it to the feast but still want to attend the Renaissance Festival? You can get discounted tickets here.

