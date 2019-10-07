Upcoming West Bloomfield event to support orphans, needy children of Kenya

DETROIT - On Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. the organization The Window of Hope will be holding an event at the Shenandoah Country Club in West Bloomfield to support Kenya's needy children and orphans.

The event will help support the Nyumbani Orphanage Village and School of Hope Foundation of Kenya.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a door prize drawing, live auctions, silent auctions, raffle tickets, open bar and hors d'oeuvres. All proceeds will be used to help charitable organizations fund their initiatives.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $100. To purchase tickets online, click here. For questions email hope@wirelessgiant.com.

