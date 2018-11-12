"Weird Al" Yankovic bringing "Strings Attached" tour to Metro Detroit in July

DETROIT - "Weird Al" Yankovic will be bringing his 2019 North American tour to Metro Detroit in July.

The Grammy-winning comedy recording artist, known for his parodies of hit songs including "Like a Surgeon," "Amish Paradise," and "White & Nerdy," will be kicking off his "Strings Attached" tour in June. The tour will make a stop at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills on Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

According to Live Nation, "Weird Al" will be playing the hits and classics, but this time with support from background singers and an entire symphony orchestra.

“I wanted to follow up my most bare-bones tour ever with my most elaborate and extravagant tour ever," said Yankovic. "We’re pulling out all the stops for this one.”

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here or at the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office. To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. A $5 parking fee is included in the ticket price.

