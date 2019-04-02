Yes is bringing 'The Royal Affair Tour' to Meadow Brook in July

Inductees Steve Howe and Travor Rabin of Yes perform onstage April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yes will play the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the Oakland University campus on July 3, 2019.

The British progressive rock band's "The Royal Affair Tour" will feature members from the supergroup Asia, including Yes founding member Steve Howe, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown.

Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. Similar to 313 Presents‘ other outdoor amphitheatres, and new to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in 2019, the parking fee ($5) is now included in the ticket price.

"The Royal Affair Tour" will launch Wednesday, June 12 in Bethlehem, PA and visit cities including Holmdel, NJ; Toronto; Nashville, Hollywood, FL; Phoenix; Las Vegas; and Irvine, CA before wrapping Sunday, July 28 in Saratoga, CA.

Yes is Steve Howe (guitar – joined 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire’s choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015), with Jay Schellen on additional drums.

Look for Yes to perform songs from throughout their storied career, one of rock music’s most prized bodies of work, and their set will honor the memory of Yes members Chris Squire and Peter Banks.

Asia will play their signature songs and pay tribute to their late founding member John Wetton. A portion of their set will feature original guitarist Steve Howe in a special performance. Asia will also introduce its new line-up featuring guitarist/lead vocalist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and bassist Billy Sherwood.

John Lodge’s set will encompass his classic hits by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Moody Blues and pay tribute to the band’s recently departed member Ray Thomas.

Carl Palmer will honor the memory of his fellow Emerson, Lake and Palmer members Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, with vocals by British vocalist Arthur Brown.

As part of the evening’s British theme, there will be Alan White of Yes’ tribute to John Lennon; White was the drummer on Lennon’s solo material including the recording of “Imagine.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.