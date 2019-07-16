You won't want to miss the Highland Games at Michigan Renaissance Festival

You better grab your kilt and bagpipe because the Highland Games are coming to the Michigan Renaissance Festival, and you won't want to miss it.

The Highland Games go way back in Scottish history, but they are very much still played around the world to this day. The biggest Highland Games take place in Scotland, but that hasn't stopped the Michigan Renaissance Festival from having its own.

On Aug. 24 and 25, athletes will compete in eight different competitions with only one winner coming out on top.

In addition to the Highland Games, the weekend will be filled with all sorts of celtic things, such as a celtic village with vendors selling all sorts of jewlery and art. It will be a weekend you won't want to miss.

Still need tickets? Don't worry, you can get discounted tickets here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.