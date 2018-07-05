4 YouTube channels indie filmmakers should watch

If you love movies, check out Film Challenge Detroit! You can enter your own film, with the theme of "Fight or Flight," starting now

Trouble with the link? Enter this URL: www.clickondetroit.com/community/film-challenge-detroit

Movies are great, and these channels help you make them.

1. Indie Mogul

If you're following Robert Rodriguez's advice, you should write your script around what you already have. What Mr. Rodriguez did not account for, however, was that some people want to make sci-fi. Some want to make monster movies. The sad fact is that we don't have working light sabers or real-life monstrous creatures laying around. For that, there is Indie Mogul.

Their show "Backyard FX" focuses on building great looking props for as cheap as possible. These tutorials even begin with their budget listed, so you can move along if it's outside of your range.

2. Every Frame a Painting

We've discussed this channel before, and with good reason. Tony and Taylor have stopped making these videos, yes, but here's the thing; their lessons will still make you a better filmmaker. An educational text book doesn't become obsolete just because the author has finished writing it, and the same is true with this YouTube channel.

Earning more than one million subscribers over the life of their channel, Tony and Taylor have made something that already has affected the film industry. Do yourself a favor and watch a few of their videos.

3. Cinemasins

Sometimes to fix something you love the best option is to make fun of it. Such is the case with Cinemasins. Particularly, their "Everything Wrong With..." series, where they list all the issues they take with various movies in a condensed time.

This is a great resource for a would-be script writer. There is nothing that flags a script as amateur faster than the presence of cliches, and if you're a fan of Cinemasins then you know how to spot them.

It should also be noted that of all the entries on this list, this is the most casual channel to consume. A very relaxing way to get better at making movies.

4. Film Radar

For an all-encompassing experience it's hard to do better than Film Radar. Whether or not it's the best teacher on YouTube is not why we're recommending them, however. What we love about Film Radar is the fact that they frequently make cases for why things that are traditionally considered bad are possibly good.

If there is any lesson to learn here, it's that an artist makes their own decisions. If we never went against the grain, we would still be shooting films like they were stage plays. Think critically about decisions made. This means that you don't put something in your film just because everyone else does, and you don't put something in a film just because everyone else does not, but because you have the education to know why it works.